More central Ohio families facing evictions during pandemic

Families are hoping a $100,000 grant given to the Community Shelter Board will help with rehousing efforts for those who lost their homes in the time of COVID-19.

Families across Central Ohio are hoping a $100,000 grant given to the Community Shelter Board will help the board with rehousing efforts for those who lost their homes in the time of COVID-19.

Mariangeli is a mother of three young girls. Her and her husband had just moved into a new home with their children in February when she started to hear about COVID-19.

“I knew it was going to change a lot. I kind of had an idea and once it turned into a pandemic I was like ‘Yeah, we’re going to be without jobs and a house and everything,’ I knew it,” Mariangeli said.

Her husband worked on cars in a shop and she spent prior years working for Goodwill. He was laid off about two months ago because of slow business, she stopped working last September after finding out she was carrying their third daughter.

“My landlord decided to sell the house, so they didn’t give us a lot of notice.”

The family of five found themselves moving into the Van Buren Center in Franklinton one month ago. Mariangeli says it’s cramped with an infant and the rest of her family in the room, but she’s thankful for having any shelter.

Community Shelter Board is helping Mariangeli and other families find housing after being evicted during the pandemic.

Sara Loken with the board said shelters in Central Ohio have had a spike in residents because of evictions.

“Out numbers are staring to tick up a little bit because we are encountering more and more people who have lost their jobs because of this global pandemic,” Loken said.

The Community Shelter Board works with landlords to find affordable, safe housing for families who have faced eviction before.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation granted the Board $100,000 to help with efforts of re-housing families. Loken said this is part of funding the Foundation has given to provide help to Ohio families. Overall, Anthem has provided two million dollars to help families find housing during the pandemic.

“It’s even more dangerous to be homeless during a pandemic when handwashing and access to things like masks and good health care are critically important,” Loken said.