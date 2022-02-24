Montgomery Deputy recovering after being hit by car stolen car in Columbus

Deputy Profitt has numerous lacerations and a lot of road rash but no broken bones or internal damage. He was able to leave the hospital Wednesday morning.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — A Montgomery County sheriff's deputy is recovering after he was hit by a stolen car that was stolen in Columbus during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Deputy Profitt, 25, and Deputy Jesse Walker, 31, were alerted of a stolen sedan around 8 p.m.in the area of North Dixie Drive and Stop Eight Road in Harrison Township, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

The deputies were trying to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car when the woman driving put the vehicle it in reverse and hit Deputy Profitt. He tumbled over the car onto the windshield and then fired two shots, hitting the woman in the arm, Sheriff Streck said.

Deputy Walker was able to drag Deputy Profitt out of the roadway. The woman then drove off, taking deputies on a chase where it ended on I-75.

Deputy Profitt has numerous lacerations and a lot of road rash but no broken bones or internal damage. He was able to leave the hospital Wednesday morning, Sheriff Streck said.

Authorities believe the car was damaged and going 100 mph before hitting the deputy.

According to the sheriff, the woman was from Columbus. He did not release her identity but said she was born in 1998.

"It's a traffic stop that could've ended differently than two people ending up in the hospital," Sheriff Streck said.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Once she's released she will be in the custody of the Dayton Police Department.