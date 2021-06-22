Monster Jam returning to Columbus in July

The event, which has been described as “the most action-packed motorsports experience in the world,” is set to take place at Nationwide Arena.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monster Jam will return to Columbus in July, organizers announced Tuesday.

The event, which has been described as “the most action-packed motorsports experience in the world,” is set to take place at Nationwide Arena on July 31- Aug. 1, following a pause during the pandemic.

This year’s event will be held at full capacity, and organizers say they are working with individual venues to determine the safest way to proceed. To align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated attendees will be asked to continue masking up.

This year’s lineup will include The Grave Digger, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Xtermigator, FTI Torque, Rage, Brutus, and Devastator.