Money coming to a Delaware County cemetery to fix 'wrongdoings'

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Commerce will award a check for $13,000 to the Berlin Township Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Delaware County cemetery is finally receiving some financial help.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Commerce will award a check for $13,000 to the Berlin Township Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery.

The department told 10TV the money will help fix the wrongdoings of the previous owners.

In 2017, the previous owners, Ted and Arminda Martin, were convicted of stealing from their customers and sentenced to prison.

We met sisters Ann, Brenda, and Connie, whose parents are buried at the cemetery.

"Our mom and dad bought this plot years ago, it's a lot better than it was,” said Connie.

Approximately 2,700 headstones will be repaired, and different monuments reset. The Department also said many of the burials overlap into other plots that will be corrected.

For the three sisters, the work that will be done will make coming to visit easier.

“I think our mom would be proud of us for standing up for her,” said Connie.