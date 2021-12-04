Monday marks 5 years since the death of Columbus police officer Steve Smith

Officer Smith's name will forever be remembered and displayed at the police memorial in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is an anniversary no one wants to re-live but this anniversary is a reminder of the courage law enforcement officers display.

Monday marks five years since the death of Columbus police officer Steve Smith.

He died April 12, 2016, two days after being shot during a standoff in Clintonville.

Smith was part of the SWAT unit serving a warrant to arrest Lincoln Rutledge.

After several hours, Rutledge fired multiple shots, one of which struck Smith.

Law enforcement from around the country attended his funeral to honor him.

"He loved his job but he also loved his family," his wife Lisa said in 2017.

Officer Smith's name will forever be remembered and displayed at the police memorial in Columbus.