Monday is the May Primary voter registration deadline

April 5 is the last day to make sure you can vote in the upcoming special election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The May primary is less than a month away and election officials are getting out the word that you only have today to register.

The State of Ohio has been pushing to register as many people as possible after experiencing a record number of voters for the presidential election last year. If you do plan to take part, you can register online at voteohio.gov. You will need your driver’s license, date of birth, address, and last four digits of your social security number.

Election officials say this is a good opportunity to make sure all of your information is correct and it’s also your last time to make sure your eligible to vote in the May primary.

According to Franklin County Board of Elections Aaron Sellers, “Any voter that has voted in the past four years shouldn’t have any issues as far as having to register”.