Mom thanks son for giving her a second lease on life

Cameron Tarver moved back home to central Ohio to undergo the months of testing to see if he could be a kidney donor for his mom.

Ever since he could walk, Cameron Tarver dreamed of going pro in the NFL.

“From the time he was 2, he’s been holding a football,” Tammy Milner said. “So, you know, he sacrificed a lot for me.”

In December 2018, Milner learned she needed a kidney transplant. Family members including her three children say they knew what they had to do next.

“I don’t think that’s really something that deserves to be praised about because there really was no choice for me to donate my kidney,” Tarver said.

But his mom thinks differently. She says her son, who played football for California University of Pennsylvania just outside Pittsburgh, moved back home to central Ohio to undergo the months of testing to see if he could be a kidney donor for his mom.

“There really wasn’t any emotion in it for me,” said Tarver, who put his football dreams on the back burner. “It was more of a sense of duty to do what I needed to do to save my mom.”

Milner says the kidney transplant was a success and she’s thankful for the team of doctors and staff at the Wexner Medical Center for helping her and her son through the recovery process.

“To just let the world know, let people know how much I appreciated him and how you know, how people can love you so much that they'll just sacrifice themselves and do what it takes to show somebody that they love you,” she said.

Tarver says he discovered a second blessing in this journey: the beauty of family.

"Me and my mom hanging out and recovering four months straight, never got sick of each other, never argued or bickered, so it was cool to spend that type of time with my family,” he said.