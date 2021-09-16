Nationwide Arena announce changes including mobile ticketing, masks as concerts resume

Eric Church’s performance as part of ‘The Gather Again Tour’ marks the first concert hosted by the arena in 18 months.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As concerts resume at Nationwide Arena for the first time in 560 days, guests and staff 3 and older will be required to wear masks.

On Thursday, officials announced the requirement is due to the city’s indoor mandate.

Additionally, the arena has moved all tickets for events will be mobile. Officials said the Blue Jackets have been using mobile ticketing for the past three years and they should not run into issues like Ohio State did for its game against Oregon.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and to download tickets to their phones. A screenshot or printed version of the tickets will not work because the bar codes regenerate every 30 seconds or so, according to officials.

If you have hard tickets that were previously purchased, those will still be accepted.

Parking will be cashless as well and concertgoers can pay ahead of time.

Also, larger bags will no longer be allowed and bags must be 8x5x1.

The first concert at Nationwide Arena since the pandemic will be Eric Church. The concerts start at 8 p.m. Saturday.