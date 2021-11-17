Mistrial declared in Henry Green wrongful death lawsuit after jury fails to reach verdict

Green was killed in 2016 by undercover Columbus police officers Zach Rosen and Jason Bare.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge declared a mistrial Wednesday at the trial of two Columbus police officers named in a wrongful death lawsuit of 23-year-old Henry Green. The judge said the jury couldn't reach a verdict in the case.

Police said they spotted Green with a gun at the corner of Duxberry Avenue and Ontario Street. The officers identified themselves as officers and told him to drop his weapon.

Court documents say Green shot at officers, who then returned fire.

A grand jury did not bring charges against the officers and an internal review by Columbus police found that the officers acted within policy.

Adrienne Hood, Greene’s mother, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 which was later dismissed.

She then filed an appeal, alleging that Rosen and Bare continued to shoot at Green after he was already going to the ground.

In September 2020, an appeals court ruled the case against the officers was allowed to proceed.

Hood's attorney Sean Walton released a statement after the mistrial, saying the family will continue to fight for accountability.

"Although we know it is difficult for some to believe police officers could act so heinously, our belief is that these officers will soon be held accountable for their actions," he stated.