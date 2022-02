According to police, Loretta Kay Burhns was last seen in the area of Tall Meadows Drive on Jan. 17.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen in west Columbus last month.

According to police, Loretta Kay Burhns was last seen in the area of Tall Meadows Drive on Jan. 17.

Burhns is described to be 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She also has light brown hair and blue eyes.