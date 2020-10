60-year-old Denise Carey was last seen in the 4000 block of Brook Run Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a woman last seen on the west side of Columbus on Tuesday.

Carey is 5'3" and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long, blue, puffy coat.