Police looking for 14-year-old missing from west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday.

Police say Patrick Butts was last seen in the area of Kreber Avenue and South Eureka Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Butts became angry after an argument and ran off, police say.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants but had no shirt, socks or shoes on when he left.

Butts is 5'1" and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.