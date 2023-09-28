Columbus teen reported missing under 'suspicious circumstances'; police seek 2 persons of interest

Police said on Monday that Imperial Stewart was reported missing and last seen in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road in the North Linden neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two men who may be connected to the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy earlier this week.

Police said on Monday that Imperial Stewart was reported missing and last seen in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road in the North Linden neighborhood. He is considered to be missing under suspicious circumstances, but additional details surrounding the disappearance were not provided.

Police said Imperial may be associated with a black 2006 Chrysler 3000 with the temporary tag number R056641. The tag was attached to the vehicle with yellow tape.

On Wednesday, Columbus police identified two persons of interest in connection to the case: 18-year-old Mi'Quel Bowles and 20-year-old Michael Tymeale Bowles.