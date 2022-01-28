Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old Ross County girl

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing this week.
According to the sheriff's office, 15-year-old Angel Marolt ran away from her home in Yellowbud between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.
Angel is described to be 5 feet and 2 inches tall with brown eyes and red and black hair.
Angel could be traveling to West Virginia with a 33-year-old man in an older, maroon Jeep Liberty with the Ohio license plate number JLT8252, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on Angel's location can contact the sheriff's office at 740-773-1185.