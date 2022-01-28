Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old Ross County girl

Angel Marolt ran away from her home in Yellowbud between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing this week.

According to the sheriff's office, 15-year-old Angel Marolt ran away from her home in Yellowbud between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

Angel is described to be 5 feet and 2 inches tall with brown eyes and red and black hair.

Angel could be traveling to West Virginia with a 33-year-old man in an older, maroon Jeep Liberty with the Ohio license plate number JLT8252, according to the sheriff's office.