15-year-old Lithopolis boy reported missing

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Lithopolis.

Michael Kee left his home Wednesday evening and has not been seen since. Police said no foul play is suspected and the teen is believed to still be in the Lithopolis area.

Kee is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weights approximately 160 pounds.

He was last was last seen wearing a Bugs Bunny Space Jam shirt and black basketball shorts.