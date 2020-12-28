Police looking for man missing from north Columbus area

71-year-old Robert Myers was last seen at the Fine Line Auto Body at 8595 North High Street wearing a black, leather jacket and blue jeans on Dec. 18.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man with depression and dementia who has been missing for over a week.

According to police, 71-year-old Robert Myers was last seen at the Fine Line Auto Body at 8595 North High Street wearing a black, leather jacket and blue jeans on Dec. 18.

Myers was last heard from on Christmas and was reported missing to police on Sunday.

He may be in in a white-colored Lexus station wagon with Ohio plates #HCE7048.

Myers weighs 188 pounds and is 6 feet tall.