Police looking for man missing from north Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man with depression and dementia who has been missing for over a week.
According to police, 71-year-old Robert Myers was last seen at the Fine Line Auto Body at 8595 North High Street wearing a black, leather jacket and blue jeans on Dec. 18.
Myers was last heard from on Christmas and was reported missing to police on Sunday.
He may be in in a white-colored Lexus station wagon with Ohio plates #HCE7048.
Myers weighs 188 pounds and is 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information on Myers's whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police.