Police looking for 11-year missing from the west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old last seen on Sunday.

According to police, Pierce Pennington was last seen in the area of South Powell Road and Postle Road.

He was seen wearing a gray hoodie that goes down to his knees, black sweatpants and gray and white high-top shoes.

Columbus police currently do not have a photo of Pennington.

Pennington is a white male with brown hair. He is 4'10" and weighs about 96 pounds.