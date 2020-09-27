Columbus police looking for man missing from Canal Winchester area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man reported missing from the Canal Winchester area on Sunday.
According to police, 20-year-old Adnon Sidirijal was last seen near Parkfield Avenue in Canal Winchester. He was playing basketball when he walked off to an unknown location.
Sidirijal was last seen wearing a Nintendo shirt and dark, blue shorts.
He is 5'1" and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545