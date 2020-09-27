Columbus police looking for man missing from Canal Winchester area

20-year-old Adnon Sidirijal was last seen near Parkfield Avenue in Canal Winchester.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man reported missing from the Canal Winchester area on Sunday.

According to police, 20-year-old Adnon Sidirijal was last seen near Parkfield Avenue in Canal Winchester. He was playing basketball when he walked off to an unknown location.

Sidirijal was last seen wearing a Nintendo shirt and dark, blue shorts.

He is 5'1" and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.