Police: Missing Michigan woman believed to be in Columbus found

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 74-year-old Michigan woman that was reported missing by the Bowling Green Police Department has been found.

Police issued a statewide missing adult alert for Adrian Yates after she drove away from her Livonia home on Saturday and did not return.

Yates suffers from memory issues along with other medical problems, police said.

Police had reason to believe Yates was somewhere in Columbus after tracking her location through her phone on Sunday.