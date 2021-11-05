Police searching for 25-year-old Mansfield man

Christian Dodson was last seen at his home on the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive the morning of Nov. 4.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Division of Police is looking for a 25-year-old man who was reported missing this week.

Christian Dodson was last seen at his home on the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive the morning of Nov. 4. Family members have not heard from him since.

Christian's family told police he may have left the house on foot and may be in possession of a handgun.

Christian is described to be 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

The Ohio Special Response Team is assisting Mansfield police with the search.