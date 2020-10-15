Columbus police looking for elderly man who recently suffered a stroke

Ralph Hancock left his home around 9:00 a.m in the area of Steltzer Road and East 5th Avenue and did not return.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man last seen Wednesday morning.

According to police, 66-year-old Ralph Hancock left his home around 9 a.m in the area of Stelzer Road and East 5th Avenue and did not return.

Police say he recently suffered a stroke and has fallen several times over the past week, causing an abrasion over his right eye.

Hancock's mother told police that he has had balance issues since having the stroke.

He is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket.