86-year-old Hoyt Jones was last seen on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help locating a man missing from the northwest Columbus area since Tuesday.

According to police, 86-year-old Hoyt Jones drove away from his home on Langston Drive around 4 p.m. and did not return.

Police say they are concerned for Jones's safety.

Jones is 5'9" and weighs about 150 pounds.

He may be driving a 2015 Subaru Outback with Ohio license plate CBX4350.