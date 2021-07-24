Missing man from Westerville safely located

Police say Yensong “Ted” Li went missing around 10 p.m. Thursday.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE: Westerville police say Li was safely located on Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Westerville police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man.

Police say Yensong “Ted” Li was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday.

He is without his glasses, phone and may not be wearing shoes, according to police.

Li is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Li was wearing a gray t-shirt with orange print, dark blue shorts and white socks. He is in need of medication, according to police.