Charles Sartin was last seen on Feb. 5.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a man missing from the south side of Columbus since Feb 5.

According to police, 63-year-old Charles Sartin was last seen in the area of Fairwood Avenue and Refugee Road.

Sartin was seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie with "PSU" on it and a black fleece underneath.

He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.