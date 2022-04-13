Missing Hilliard woman fails to return home Tuesday night

Katie Levesque, 45, walked away from her home on Hill Park Road just before 10:10 p.m., according to the Hilliard Police Department.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard woman has been reported missing after she did not return home Tuesday night.

Katie Levesque, 45, walked away from her home on Hill Park Road just before 10:20 p.m., according to the Hilliard Police Department.

Police say she suffers from medical issues and they are concerned for her safety.

Levesque is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink bellbottom jeans and a black coat, police said.