Sheriff: Missing Fayette County woman found dead; no foul play suspected

Naomi Sayre, 21, was found dead around midnight on Wednesday, weeks after she was reported missing.

BLOOMINGBURG, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman who was reported missing from Fayette County earlier this month has been found dead.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said Naomi Sayre was last seen leaving her Bloomingburg home on March 4 around 4 a.m.

The sheriff's office didn't disclose where she was found, but the family told 10TV she was found dead in an apartment above her home around midnight on Wednesday.

Twyla McNamara, Sayre's aunt, told 10TV two weeks ago that she didn't take her phone, wallet and purse with her. Sayre did have some bags packed because she said she was going to stay at a friend's house, according to her aunt.