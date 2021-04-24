Missing Columbus infant safely located and returned to mother

Police say Za'Carri-Blu Prince Michael Frazier went missing in January from the Cleveland Avenue and Lamont Avenue Area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE: Columbus police say Za'Carri-Blue Price Michael Frazier was located Saturday evening and safely returned to his mother.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Columbus police are searching for a missing 11-month-old infant who was last seen with his non-custodial father in January.

Police say Za'Carri-Blu Prince Michael Frazier went missing on January 24 from the Cleveland Avenue and Lamont Avenue area.

Frazier may be in the Clinton Township area or Tallahassee, Florida, according to police.

The child has family in Florida and has been there in the past.

Police say Frazier was last known to be with his father in an ongoing custody dispute.