COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on the near east side of the city Thursday morning.

Police say Sir Miquel Dean was last seen at his home in the area of Leonard Avenue and Saint Clair Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

The boy is 4-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweats and a maroon toboggan.