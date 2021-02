14-year-old Mohamed Abdi was last seen leaving his home in the 1200 block of East 17th Avenue around 3 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a boy missing from the Linden area Thursday afternoon.

Police say 14-year-old Mohamed Abdi was last seen leaving his home in the 1200 block of East 17th Avenue around 3 p.m.

He is five feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Abdi was last seen wearing a black coat, a red and black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.