Police looking for missing 11-year-old from east Columbus area

Dartise Horton was last seen leaving his home near Studer Avenue and East Livingston Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help locating an 11-year-old boy who went missing Friday night.

According to Columbus police, Dartise Horton left his home near Studer Avenue and East Livingston Avenue around 8:10 p.m. after getting into an argument with a sibling and a parent told him he would be disciplined.

Horton was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

He is 4 foot 10 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.