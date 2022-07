Police say Cecil Cannon was last seen on July 10 in the area of Bryden Road and Kelton Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 68-year-old who has been missing since Sunday.

Police say Cecil Cannon was last seen on July 10 in the area of Bryden Road and Kelton Avenue.

Cannon is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.