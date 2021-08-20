Missing 91-year-old man with dementia was last seen Thursday afternoon

A Missing Adult Alert was issued for 91-year-old Ken Taniguchi by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office statewide.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert was issued for 91-year-old Ken Taniguchi by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office statewide.

Taniguchi drove away from his home in Westerville at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and has not returned, according to the sheriff's office.

He suffers from dementia and law enforcement said they are concerned for his safety.

Taniguchi is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue slacks, a long-sleeved black polo shirt and black shoes, according to the sheriff's office.

Taniguchi drove away in a tan 2009 Toyota Rav4 with the Ohio plate number BQ81KH.