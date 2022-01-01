Sheriff's office searching for missing 73-year-old Circleville man

On Dec. 26, Robert Adkins drove away from his home on Darby Road and has not returned. Adkins has diabetes, but does not have his medicine.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 73-year-old Circleville man.

Adkins is described to be 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Adkins has diabetes and does not have his medication, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, Adkins is said to be driving a blue 2010 Ford Ranger with the Ohio license plater AGY6830.