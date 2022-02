Columbus police found Donald Hairston off of Ohio Avenue on Wednesdsay. The sheriff's office said he was unharmed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 66-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing has been safely found, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Donald Hairston walked away from a medical facility in the 5100 block of West Broad Street just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.