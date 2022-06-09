Sheriff: Missing 50-year-old Pickaway County man found dead

Brian Adams of Williamsport was reported missing by family members on Sunday.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 50-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead two days later.

Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey says Brian Adams of Williamsport was reported missing by family members on Sunday.

Hafey says detectives and deputies from the sheriff's office began investigating his whereabouts.

On Tuesday, detectives were following up on leads and tips when they were notified Adams was possibly found.

Detectives responded to the bank of Deer Creek where a man was found in the waterway.

Hafey says Harrison Township EMS and Scioto Township EMS responded to the scene with water rescue boats and retrieved the body which was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Thursday and the body was identified as Adams.

The final results of the autopsy are pending a toxicology report and the results will be available at a later time, according to Hafey.