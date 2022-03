Jason Taylor was found and is safe, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said in an update Friday.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A 46-year-old man reported missing from Delaware County was found safe, officials confirmed Friday.

Jason Taylor was reported missing around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor, who authorities said has autism, was last seen walking in the 9200 block of State Route 656 near Porter Central Road in Porter Township.

In an update Friday, the sheriff's office said Taylor was found and is safe.