Missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Chillicothe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in finding a missing 28-year-old woman.

Sheriff George Lavender Jr. said Lindsey Schobelock was last seen Wednesday night in Chillicothe but her vehicle was located on Windy Ridge Road in Huntington Township.

He adds that she is currently experiencing some health problems.

Schobelock is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.