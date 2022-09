Faith Trischler was located by Whitehall police and is safe.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen in western Franklin County was found safe by police Friday.

Faith Trischler was last seen walking southbound on Hubbard Road near the Darby Mart around 7 p.m. after she jumped out of her care provider's car.

The sheriff's office said Trischler was located by Whitehall police and is safe.