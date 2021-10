17-year-old girl previously reported missing found safe

A 17-year-old girl previously reported missing was safely located, Marysville police said.

Police were searching for Madison Adelsberger after they said she ran away from her home on Saturday.

Police said Adelsberger left her home in Mill Valley around 10 p.m. in a gray 2016 Mazda 3 and was believed to be traveling with a male to Florida.

Adelsberger left a note saying she needed to get away for a while, police said in a Facebook post.