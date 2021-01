Police say Archkelist Lattimer was last seen walking away from his home near Pontiac Street and Maynard Avenue on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy from the north Linden area.

Police say Archkelist Lattimer is an endangered runaway who walked away from his home in the area of Pontiac Street and Maynard Avenue around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lattimer is 4'0", weighs 75 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

There was no clothing description available.