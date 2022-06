A juvenile is dead after being stabbed in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus late Tuesday night. Police do have the suspect, who is also a minor, in custody.

Columbus Police said the stabbing happened at North Ogden Avenue and Steele Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Police said they do have the suspect, who is also a minor, in custody.