Two planes spotted in Columbus area part of military exercise

Several people reported the planes in the north Columbus, Lewis Center and Westerville areas on Friday.
Credit: Staff Sgt. Peter Reft - 18th Wing Public Affairs
FILE - A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., flies over the East China Sea, Jan. 9, 2018.

Pilots conducted a military exercise in the Columbus area on Friday.

People reported seeing and hearing two planes in the north Columbus, Lewis Center and Westerville areas around 3:30 p.m.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority said the planes were two B1-B Lancers participating in a military exercise not affiliated with Columbus airports.

According to the U.S. Air Force, "The B-1B holds almost 50 world records for speed, payload, range, and time of climb in its class."

Editor's Note:  The photo above is not of the actual plane seen in the Columbus area on Nov. 13.