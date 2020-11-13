Two planes spotted in Columbus area part of military exercise

Several people reported the planes in the north Columbus, Lewis Center and Westerville areas on Friday.

Pilots conducted a military exercise in the Columbus area on Friday.

People reported seeing and hearing two planes in the north Columbus, Lewis Center and Westerville areas around 3:30 p.m.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority said the planes were two B1-B Lancers participating in a military exercise not affiliated with Columbus airports.

According to the U.S. Air Force, "The B-1B holds almost 50 world records for speed, payload, range, and time of climb in its class."