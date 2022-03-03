DeWine bans state from pursuing purchases that would aid Russia

Thursday’s announcement is in addition to other actions taken by DeWine and other state officials in a show of support for Ukraine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Thursday that bans the state from pursuing any investments or purchases that would aid Russia in "violating the rights of the Ukrainian people."

The order comes amid what DeWine has called Russia's "senseless attack" on Ukraine. It requires all state agencies, boards and commissions, state educational institutions and pension funds divest any investment in and terminate any contracts with a Russian institution or company

On Wednesday, DeWine announced a ban on the purchase of goods and services from Russia as well as calling on the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to divest any Russian assets with investment portfolios as soon as possible.

This past weekend, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the state’s Department of Commerce to cease the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard Vodka.

According to DeWine, Russian Standard Vodka is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery with vodka sold in the state.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control has also directed that the 487 liquor agencies across the state pull “Green Mark Vodka” and “Russian Standard Vodka” from their shelves immediately.