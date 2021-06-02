Mifflin Township police officer injured after getting pinned between cruiser, suspect vehicle

The officer, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Mifflin Township police officer suffered minor injuries after getting pinned between two vehicles early Saturday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the officer was attempting to make a traffic stop in the area of Agler Road and Club House Drive just west of Sunbury Road shortly after 12:00 a.m.

The driver did not stop and a short pursuit took place.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, five people who were inside got out and tried to run away.

The officer was able to detain two of the people.

The suspect's vehicle rolled back and the officer was pinned between that vehicle and a police cruiser.

The officer, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries. It's not known if the officer was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office did not say if the three other people who fled the area were captured.