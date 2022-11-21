Ohio State hockey player accused of using racial slur towards Michigan State player during game

Jagger Joshua, who is a forward on the Spartans, tweeted on Monday saying the incident happened on Nov. 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Michigan State University hockey player accused an Ohio State University hockey player of using a racial slur during a game two weeks ago.

Jagger Joshua, who is a forward on the team, tweeted on Monday saying the incident happened on Nov. 11.

Joshua, who is Black, said the Ohio State player called him a racial slur multiple times. At one point, one of the game officials heard the slur and the player was given a game misconduct penalty.

Joshua said the Big Ten Conference conducted an investigation after the incident, but claims there has been no public action taken by the conference or Ohio State.

"The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture. The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred, because without acknowledgement, the problem gets worse," Joshua wrote in a tweet.

Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV — Jagger Joshua (@jaggerjoshua8) November 21, 2022

The Ohio State Department of Athletics responded to an email from 10TV about the incident saying the department and the hockey program "worked collaboratively with the Big Ten Conference to come to a resolution in response to the allegation of misconduct toward the Big Ten sportsmanship policy."

The university did not immediately provide any details on what resolution was reached.

Michigan State tweeted a statement about the incident which can be read below.