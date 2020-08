Michael Kelley left his home on Dana Avenue and did not return.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a 20-year-old missing since Thursday.

According to police, Michael Kelley left his home on Dana Avenue and did not return. He is considered "High Risk."

Kelley was last seen wearing a black mask, black shirt, black pants and black zip-up tennis shoes with the word "Guess" in white letters.

He is 6'3", weighs about 175 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.