Former Columbus Mayor Coleman hints at potential Senate run

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Columbus Mayor Michael B. Coleman may be the next name in the running for the U.S. Senate.

In a tweet posted just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, the former mayor said quote, “As a result of calls, emails, and outreach, I am considering whether I should be a candidate for the United States Senate. Now is a time to elect a person who has a record of bringing people together to solve tough problems.”

As a result of calls, emails and out reach, I am considering whether I should be a candidate for the United States Senate. Now is a time to elect a person who has a record of bringing people together to solve tough problems. — Mike Coleman (@MichaelBColeman) January 28, 2021

Coleman won a third term as mayor of Columbus in 2007.

In 2011, he was re-elected for a fourth term.

Then in January of 2014, as he began his 15th year in office, Coleman achieved the distinction of being the longest-serving mayor in Columbus history.