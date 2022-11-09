Memorials held throughout central Ohio honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks

Cities including Worthington and Dublin held memorials Sunday to remember those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As flags waved and trumpets played, communities throughout central Ohio gathered together to pay respects for the service members and the lives lost in the terrorism attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

In Worthington, the community members met on the Village Green with a ceremony organized by Leasure-Blackston American Legion Post 239 featuring feature speakers, music and remembrances.

Volunteers planted 2,977 flags as a reminder to never forget and to raise awareness to pass on the memories and experiences with the younger generations.

The keynote speaker was Worthington Police Department's Chief of Police Robert Ware, who recently retired as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy.

"This day really defined my military career, but also my law enforcement career, because as law enforcement we try to protect the homeland from terrorism,” said Ware. “In the military we're projecting force to protect democracy and freedom around the world.”

Ware was serving in the Navy at the time and had a flight that day to Norway, one that never took off.

“On Friday, as we flew up the Eastern Coast, the Eastern Seaborn, you could see the ruins smoldering and it was just so impactful,” said Ware.

Ware stressed the importance of the sacrifices made that day, and the dire need for more service members to commit from younger generations.

"These freedoms weren't free, they were paid for by the blood of soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines from past generations. People serve in uniform to protect and preserve those freedoms for the next generation,” shared Ware. “And as the next generation we have to safeguard and preserve those so that they'll be there for our children and grandchildren."

Among the many families in attendance was Christine Mortime and her grandchildren.

“As much as we can share it with fact and a little emotion, but not to be scared in how resilient we are- I think those things are important,” shared Mortime.

In honor of those lost in 9/11, The Dublin Link bridge will be lit in red, white and blue from Sept. 10 through Sept.13.

Washington Township Fire Department, which serves the Dublin, Ohio area, also held a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Station 93, located at 5825 Brand Road in Dublin.

At the station’s entrance lies a 9/11 memorial with a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

“For us it’s just an ever-present reminder of the risks of the job, what the people gave that day,” said Scott Steward, Captain of the Washington Township Fire Department.

The first responders said it’s also a day to remember a time where our country was unified as one.