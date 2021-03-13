Memorial service to honor Bowling Green student from Delaware County who died following alleged hazing incident

BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz died on March 7, after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol days before at a Pi Kappa Alpha event off campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A memorial service will be held Sunday in honor of a Bowling Green State University sophomore from Delaware County who died following an alleged hazing incident.

The memorial honoring Buckeye Valley graduate Stone Foltz will be held outside the Doyt L. Perry Stadium at BGSU at 6:30 p.m. Gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

University President Rodney Rodgers, students and friends of Foltz are set to speak during the memorial.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, with facial coverings and social distancing required.