Memorial Day events in central Ohio

Central Ohio veterans are very important to 10TV this Memorial Day and every day. We've compiled a list of ways you can remember those who served.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio veterans are very important to 10TV this Memorial Day and every day. Ways you can remember those who served are listed below.

Dublin

The City of Dublin, in partnership with the Wesley G. Davids Dublin Post 800 of the American Legion, will host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31. The ceremony will be held virtually.

Visit the Dublin Veterans website to watch a special virtual tribute video posted at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Watch The Abbey Theater of Dublin's virtual adaptation of former President James Garfield's Decoration Day Address on the Dublin Veterans website at 11:15 a.m.

The Dublin Link pedestrian bridge will be illuminated in red, white and blue on May 31 in honor of Memorial Day.

Participate in the National Moment of Remembrance. Pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Raise your American flag to half-staff from sunrise until noon on May 31.

Visit one of the Dublin cemeteries this weekend to reflect and pay tribute to the interred veterans.

Visit the National Veterans Museum in Columbus to view "The Wall That Heals," a traveling, 3/4-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Wall will be open to the public 24-hours a day Memorial day weekend, ending at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 31. The names of over 58,000 U.S. service members are inscribed on 140 panels, spanning 375 feet in length.

Columbus

Memorial Day Field of Flags

Memorial Day Field of Flags will take place at the Abbey, Monday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take a tour of the building and see the “new” restorations. Or you can visit the Green Lawn Abbey website and post a memory of someone special who is no longer with us, or sponsor an Ohio Proud Flag.

Memorial Day at Lowe's

Lowe's on S High street will be observing a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Local Amvets post 89 Motorcycle Riders will be standing at Lowe's reserved spot in the parking lot. It is decorated with military flags and other things to give tribute to our fallen military. An employee at Lowe's who is serving in the Ohio Army National Guard will be standing guard from 3-3:30 p.m. in uniform at the parking spot.

Tanger Outlets Block Party

Tanger Outlets is inviting shoppers to discover great savings, amazing styles and family fun at our Memorial Day Weekend Savings Event.

On Memorial Day, BST&G Fire District will host a flag-raising ceremony at 12 PM with an opportunity for families to explore fire engines. There will be food trucks, giant games, and more.

Bring your nonperishable food items for Delaware County Veterans Service. The first 50 TangerClub Members to check-in at the Tanger Tent will receive a free summer koozie.

Memorial service with Whitehall VFW Post No. 8794

A memorial service with Whitehall VFW Post No. 8794 will be held at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Gahanna

Gahanna veterans will be honored on Memorial Day 2021 with two "Flags of Honor" tributes of about 2,000-3,000 flags in front of the Municipal Building and about 1,500-2,000 flags on U.S. Rt. 62 (in the flower bed in front of the Veterans Memorial). Please drive by and take a moment to reflect on our veterans.

A video will also be available to watch online and on Facebook, honoring our veterans.

Granville

The Granville community will be holding its Memorial Day Parade followed by a Memorial Day observance at Maple Grove Cemetery.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. from the Village Center with a ceremony at Maple Grove that starts at 11 a.m. Speakers this year are two Granville brothers, Captain Benjamin Bennett (USMC) and Lieutenant Luke Bennett (US Navy).

Gove City

A Memorial Day service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Grove City Ceremony

The American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 8198 host the annual Grove City Memorial Day Service with guest speaker Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Jr., Ohio's 83rd Adjutant General and Mayor Richard L. "Ike" Stage.

The ceremony features the Placement of the Poppy to honor the fallen and their families for their sacrifices made for our country.

The ceremony includes the American Legion Paschall Post 164 honor guard and color guards from Jackson Township Fire Department and the Grove City and Central Crossing high schools Navy Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps.

Hilliard

The annual Hilliard Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony will be hosted jointly by William R Schnug Memorial Post 614 and VFW Memorial Post 4931.

Marysville

The parade has been canceled but the Hannah Emerson Dustin Chapter of the DAR, along with the other members of the Marysville Memorial Day Committee, is still moving forward with simplified ceremonies to honor our fallen. Please RSVP on Facebook to watch the live feed.

Pataskala

Please come and join the City of Pataskala for a Memorial Day Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. at the Pataskala Cemetery. Once completed, the ceremony will continue at 11 a.m. at Veterans Green.

Powell

The Memorial Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. in Downtown Powell. A special ceremony will be held immediately following the parade at the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial, 47 Hall Street.

Participants and guests will be expected to wear a mask and practice safe distancing. Advanced registration for the parade and ceremony is encouraged.

The Olentangy Rotary Club will continue to host the annual Field of Flags display in Village Green Park throughout Memorial Day weekend. Nearly 100 flags will be placed in Village Green Park near the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial to honor our fallen heroes.

New this year, the city is offering a free online Memorial Day activity pack. The experience pack features fun activities for the entire family to commemorate and honor Memorial Day.

Worthington

The 2021 Memorial Day remembrance will include a short honor guard procession to Walnut Grove Cemetery where the traditional ceremony will occur to honor fallen veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice. A limited number of program participants and spectators will be in attendance for the ceremony at Walnut Grove. The event is being planned according to COVID-19 safety protocols in a way that is safe for all in attendance.